CB-CID directed to probe alleged custodial death

CHENNAI: A day after a 26-year-old history sheeter Akash Delison died in police custody while undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, the Head of State Police ordered a probe by the CB-CID into the incident.
Akash, a history sheeter (HS No. 517/23), and an accomplice allegedly attacked two men with weapons in the early hours of March 6. According to the police, Akash tried to evade arrest and fell off a bridge, and sustained a fracture on his leg. He died in the early hours of Sunday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
However, his family alleged that the police team took him to a secluded place, placed stones on his leg, and beat him until his bones were shattered.
After his death snowballed into a controversy, the police chief ordered a comprehensive inquiry by the CBCID to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. The probe will look into the sequence of events from the initial assault, the arrest, the injuries sustained by the accused, and the medical treatment provided leading up to his death.