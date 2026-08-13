CB-CID, Cyber Crime wing get new head

ADGP Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, on compulsory wait was posted as ADGP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The government also transferred M Ramamurthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) - Intelligence, Greater Chennai Police and posted him as Superintendent of Police (SP), Q Branch CID, replacing BK Arvind. SP Arvind who has been transferred and posted as SP, Special Branch CID replacing A Myilvaganan. Arpita Rajput serving as SP, North Zone, CB-CID has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Anna Nagar, replacing I Eswaran who has been transferred and posted as SP, TN Commando Force.

SR Senthil Kumar, serving as DCP, Central Crime Branch, Avadi has been transferred and posted as SP, Coastal Security Group, Nagapattinam. V Saravana Kumar, serving as SP, North Zone, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption has been transferred and posted as SP, Anti Terrorism Squad, Chennai replacing D Ramesh Babu who has been posted as DCP (headquarters), Tirunelveli City.