CB-CID arrests suspended DSP Siddique in Vellore

Siddique was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. He was lodged in Vellore Central Prison on Friday morning.

A native of Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district, Siddique entered the police service as a DSP after clearing the Group-I examination. He was posted to Arakkonam in Ranipet district in 2024, where he married Shobana, an IT employee, in a love marriage.

According to police, the couple frequently quarrelled. Shobana had earlier lodged a complaint at the Arakkonam police station, alleging that Siddique was involved with other women and had assaulted and harassed her. She later petitioned Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Agarwal, seeking action against her husband.