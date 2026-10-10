CB-CID arrests suspended DSP Siddique in Vellore

CHENNAI: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaffer Siddique was arrested by the CB-CID sleuths in Vellore on Thursday night after seven hours of questioning in connection with a complaint filed by his wife, Shobana, alleging harassment and other offences, sources said here.
Siddique was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. He was lodged in Vellore Central Prison on Friday morning.
A native of Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district, Siddique entered the police service as a DSP after clearing the Group-I examination. He was posted to Arakkonam in Ranipet district in 2024, where he married Shobana, an IT employee, in a love marriage.
According to police, the couple frequently quarrelled. Shobana had earlier lodged a complaint at the Arakkonam police station, alleging that Siddique was involved with other women and had assaulted and harassed her. She later petitioned Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Agarwal, seeking action against her husband.
Siddique was transferred to Paramakudi as DSP in July. Following Shobana's complaint, the case was transferred to the CB-CID for investigation. The Vellore CB-CID registered a case against him on August 4.
The Tamil Nadu government subsequently suspended Siddique from service. He appeared before CB-CID investigators on Thursday morning and was arrested after questioning.