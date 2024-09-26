Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Sep 2024 7:02 AM GMT
    CB-CID arrests Salem region DIG of registration dept
    Representative image of a person arrested

    CHENNAI: Sleuths from Chennai's Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department arrested Raveendranath, a deputy inspector general of the Registration Department in Salem region, for allegedly facilitating the transfer of a property via forgery, when he was serving as registrar.

    While serving as the district registrar in South Chennai last year, Ravindranath reportedly enabled a transfer of five acres of land in Varadharajapuram near Tambaram, worth several crores of rupees, in the name of Kandammal using forged documents.

    The property in question belongs to a Syed Ameen of Varadharajapuram, CB-CID officials said, adding that few others from the revenue department have already been arrested in the case.

    Tamil NaduSalem region DIGCB-CIDforgery
    DTNEXT Bureau

