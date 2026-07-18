CB-CID arrests key accused linked to Cambodia cyber slavery case from Bengaluru airport

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has arrested a key accused in a cyber slavery and overseas employment fraud case involving the trafficking of Indian youth to Cambodia, where they were allegedly forced to work in cyber scam centres.
According to a press release issued by the Office of the Director General of Police, Indian youth were lured with promises of high-paying overseas jobs and trafficked to Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos. They were allegedly forced to work in cyber fraud companies.
Following coordinated efforts by the Government of India and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the victims were rescued and brought back to India.
Based on their statements, CB-CID registered 26 cases across Tamil Nadu.
One such case was registered by the Thanjavur CB-CID on August 10, 2024, based on a complaint from S Vettrivel, a Thanjavur resident who was rescued from Cambodia.
The case was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Emigration Act, 1983.
During the investigation, the first accused, Sundar alias Sundararajulu, was arrested on October 3, 2024. Police said he had allegedly lured six people from Thanjavur with promises of call centre jobs in Cambodia, collected several lakhs of rupees from five of them and arranged their travel through another accused, Jai alias Babu, who was then residing in Malaysia.
Investigators found that Jai allegedly worked with agents in Cambodia to traffic the victims to cyber scam compounds in Pavet. The victims were reportedly forced to carry out fake Bitcoin investment scams, while their passports were seized to prevent their escape.
Police said they were subjected to physical and mental abuse if they refused to participate in the fraud.
After the investigation, the charge sheet was filed with Jai shown as an absconding accused, and a Lookout Circular was issued against him.
On Thursday Jai was intercepted by the Thanjavur CB-CID team at Bengaluru International Airport after he arrived from Malaysia via Bangkok. He was arrested, and further legal proceedings are under way, police said.