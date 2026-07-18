CB-CID arrests key accused linked to Cambodia cyber slavery case from Bengaluru airport

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Director General of Police, Indian youth were lured with promises of high-paying overseas jobs and trafficked to Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos. They were allegedly forced to work in cyber fraud companies.

Following coordinated efforts by the Government of India and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the victims were rescued and brought back to India.

Based on their statements, CB-CID registered 26 cases across Tamil Nadu.

One such case was registered by the Thanjavur CB-CID on August 10, 2024, based on a complaint from S Vettrivel, a Thanjavur resident who was rescued from Cambodia.