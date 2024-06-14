CB-CID ADGP inspects spot where Tirunelveli Congress leader was charred to dead

MADURAI: A team led by Additional Director General of Police of CB-CID G Venkataraman on Thursday inspected the spot at Karisuthu Pudur village, where the body of KPK Jeyakumar, then Congress president of Tirunelveli District (East) was found charred with his legs tied together with a string on May 4, near Uvari in Tirunelveli district.



During the probe, the team enquired Jeyakumar’s wife and his two sons. The investigation lasted for over two hours. Inspector General of Police TS Anbu, Superintendent of Police J Mutharasi and others were among those who inspected the spot, sources said.

Earlier, Jeyakumar went missing on May 2 after visiting somebody away and did not return home. After the relatives, who went in search of Jeyakumar at various places, they couldn’t trace him. Based on a complaint by his son, Uvari police on May 3 filed a case under Section-174 of Cr.P.C.(suspicious death). Ten special teams were formed to intensify probe into Jeyakumar’s death.

In handwritten letters, Jeyakumar claimed that he received life threats through phone calls was cheated by many, including some senior leaders of his party and urged the need to collect unpaid dues, sources said. Since the investigation teams could not achieve a breakthrough in the case, which shook the political landscape, the case was transferred to CB-CID, which’s probing the murder since last month.