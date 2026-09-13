CavinKare-MMA awards honour healthcare, agri-tech innovations

Biopioneer was recognised for developing a thermostable broad-spectrum protease inhibitor intended to preserve protein biomarkers in blood, serum and plasma. The technology is designed to reduce dependence on uninterrupted refrigeration in diagnostic settings.



Prantae Solutions was awarded for Proflo-U, a portable point-of-care platform designed to measure kidney-health markers. Its system is intended to support early screening for chronic kidney disease and preeclampsia, particularly in rural and underserved areas.



EF Polymer won for Fasal Amrit, a biodegradable water-retention polymer made from fruit and agricultural waste. The product is mixed into the crop root zone to absorb surplus irrigation or rainwater and release moisture as the soil dries.