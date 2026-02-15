CavinKare Ability Awards 2026 honour achievers with disabilities

Deepika TC, captain of the World Cup-winning blind women’s cricket team, and Thanya Nathan, set to become Kerala’s first blind judge, felicitated the awardees.

The CavinKare Ability Special Recognition Award was presented to Sunil Jain of Bengaluru, founder of ASTHA, for his sustained work in expanding access to education, careers, civic participation, sports and the arts for persons with disabilities.

The CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence was presented to Dr Jitender Aggarwal of Gurugram, founder of Sarthak Educational Trust. He lost his vision due to macular degeneration and leads the trust, which works to expand access to education, skills and employment for persons with disabilities across India.