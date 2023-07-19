Cauvery water has reached tailend parts of Ariyalur: Min

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the Delta region prior to the opening of Mettur dam paved the way for expediting the desilt works to ensure that the flow reached the tail end on time and thus, Ariyalur got adequate quantity for kuruvai cultivation, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Tuesday.

Distributing the kuruvai package to eligible farmers from Ariyalur, Sivasankar said that the kuruvai package has been distributed to 5,000 acres to the tune of Rs 1.36 crore in Ariyalur district.

Conveying that the Chief Minister was keen on the development of farmers across the state and his visit to Delta region prior to the opening of Mettur dam for irrigation boosted the confidence of farmers.

Stalin, after releasing water from Mettur dam on June 12, announced the kuruvai special package. Following this, eligible farmers were identified and given fertilizers and paddy seeds through the primary agriculture cooperative credit societies in their respective regions.

Informing that the kuruvai special package has been implemented in an area of 5,000 acre in Ariyalur, Sivasankar said, eligible farmers were given cent per cent subsidy for the fertilizers. Similarly, farmers engaged in alternate crop cultivation were also extended subsidy on par with the kuruvai growers, he pointed out.

The minister recalled that the Chief Minister during his visit to Delta interacted with the MGNREGS beneficiaries and inquired about their nature of works. He also suggested involving them in agricultural activities if there were provisions. The Chief Minister also inquired whether the water reached the tail end part of the region. Thus, Ariyalur district received the quantum of water for taking up kuruvai cultivation.