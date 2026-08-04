Cauvery water from Karnataka reaches Tamil Nadu

The inflow at Biligundlu rose from 500 cusecs on Monday (August 3) evening to 1,000 cusecs in the early hours of Tuesday (August 4). It climbed further to 8,000 cusecs by 7 a.m. before surging to 18,000 cusecs by 10 a.m.

Officials said the flow is expected to increase further as Karnataka continues to discharge more than 27,000 cusecs from the Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dams following heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas.