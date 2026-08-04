Cauvery water from Karnataka reaches Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The surge in water released from Karnataka's Kabini Dam reached Biligundlu, the entry point of the Cauvery River into Tamil Nadu, early on Tuesday (August 4).
The inflow at Biligundlu rose from 500 cusecs on Monday (August 3) evening to 1,000 cusecs in the early hours of Tuesday (August 4). It climbed further to 8,000 cusecs by 7 a.m. before surging to 18,000 cusecs by 10 a.m.
Officials said the flow is expected to increase further as Karnataka continues to discharge more than 27,000 cusecs from the Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dams following heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas.
The fresh inflow is likely to reach the Mettur Dam by Tuesday evening or night.
The reservoir's water level stood at 73.18 feet against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. It was receiving a meagre inflow of just 68 cusecs while 1,500 cusecs was being released for downstream requirements.
The arrival of the Cauvery waters is expected to significantly improve inflows into the Mettur reservoir offering relief for farmers in the parched delta region.