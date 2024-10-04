Cauvery surplus water scheme implementation talks under way, says TN govt

CHENNAI: In a significant move to improve the cultivation areas and replenish groundwater in the rain-fed region, the State government on Thursday informed that it is exploring the possibilities of implementing the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme in Dharmapuri district.

According to the official release, the state government said considering the decade-old demands of the farmers from Dharmapuri district, it has decided to explore the possibilities of harnessing Cauvery Surplus Water near Neruppur in Pennagaram Taluk.

“Based on the verdicts of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court, the government will review legally and take necessary steps to implement the request of farmers from Dharmapuri district, in a manner that does not harm the interest of the farmers of Tamil Nadu and address the cases may be pending at various stages regarding the projects for using the surplus water of the Cauvery River,” it said in a release.

It may be noted that the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) had called for the closure of shops in Dharmapuri for half a day on October 4, Friday demanding the implementation of the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme.