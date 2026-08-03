Cauvery runs dry ahead of Aadi Perukku; outdoor showers set up for devotees at at Tiruchy's Amma Mandapam ghat

CHENNAI: With the Cauvery river running almost dry in Tiruchirappalli due to inadequate rainfall and the non-release of water from Karnataka, the district administration has made alternative arrangements for devotees to observe the Aadi Perukku festival.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, outdoor showers have been installed at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat to facilitate devotees who traditionally take a holy dip in the river on the occasion.
Aadi Perukku, celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi, is one of the important traditional festivals of Tamil Nadu. The festival is celebrated with great fervour in districts along the Cauvery, with the Amma Mandapam ghat in Tiruchirappalli witnessing a large gathering of devotees every year.
Last year, the Cauvery flowed at a high level, touching all 12 steps of the Amma Mandapam ghat, allowing devotees to take a holy dip and celebrate Aadi Perukku in a grand manner.
However, this year, the river remains largely dry due to the failure of the southwest monsoon and the lack of water released from Karnataka. With the water level remaining critically low, water was not released from the Mettur dam on June 12 for kuruvai cultivation. This has affected kuruvai farming activities and has also cast a shadow over the Aadi Perukku celebrations.
Only a small quantity of stagnant water resembling a sewage-filled stretch is visible in the middle of the Cauvery river. As a result, devotees are unable to take a traditional holy dip in the river.
Despite the lack of water, devotees, particularly married women, are expected to perform special rituals and offer prayers to Mother Cauvery on Aadi Perukku, seeking blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.
Newly married couples also traditionally release the garlands they wore during their wedding into the Cauvery and take a holy dip as part of the celebrations. Since the river is currently without sufficient water, the civic authorities have installed showers connected to water pipelines at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat to enable devotees to bathe.
Temporary barricades made of bamboo have also been erected at the ghat to facilitate the movement of devotees and ensure their safety.
As a large number of people are expected to gather at Amma Mandapam for the festival, around 600 police personnel have been deployed to regulate the crowd and maintain security. A temporary watchtower has also been set up in the Cauvery river to monitor the situation.
Similarly, at Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district, pump sets have been installed to provide water facilities for people wishing to take a holy bath during the festival.
The situation is reminiscent of 2019, when the Aadi Perukku festival was celebrated without sufficient water in the Cauvery and showers were arranged for devotees. In contrast, the river had a good flow from 2020 to 2025, allowing Aadi Perukku celebrations to be held on a grand scale. This year marks the return of a water-starved Aadi Perukku celebration after six years.