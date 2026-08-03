Cauvery runs dry ahead of Aadi Perukku; outdoor showers set up for devotees at at Tiruchy's Amma Mandapam ghat

Last year, the Cauvery flowed at a high level, touching all 12 steps of the Amma Mandapam ghat, allowing devotees to take a holy dip and celebrate Aadi Perukku in a grand manner.

However, this year, the river remains largely dry due to the failure of the southwest monsoon and the lack of water released from Karnataka. With the water level remaining critically low, water was not released from the Mettur dam on June 12 for kuruvai cultivation. This has affected kuruvai farming activities and has also cast a shadow over the Aadi Perukku celebrations.

Only a small quantity of stagnant water resembling a sewage-filled stretch is visible in the middle of the Cauvery river. As a result, devotees are unable to take a traditional holy dip in the river.