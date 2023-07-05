Cauvery row: Min Duraimurugan meets officials in Delhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi to discuss the ongoing Cauvery row with Karnataka amid the neighbour's assertion to go ahead with the construction of a dam across the inter-state river at Mekedatu there.

According to reports, Duraimurugan is said to have requested the union minister not to allow the Karnataka government to build a dam in Mekedatu and sought direction to release the quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media the Minister said, "Tamil Nadu has not been provided 9 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water on requesting the Karnataka government to provide water to Tamil Nadu on monthly basis. If the Cauvery water is not released, all the crops in the delta dry will dry up. We will not allow the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river. The Tamil Nadu government has given a clear explanation on the matter."

The minister left for Delhi on Tuesday. He had earlier said Karnataka did not release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the month of June as per the Supreme Court judgement on the matter.