Cauvery row: BJP's Ravi urges K'taka CM to meet Stalin

CHENNAI: BJP National Secretary CT Ravi on Friday urged the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to call on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin instead of seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to discuss the dire situation related to sharing Cauvery water during the current distress time.

"Any sensible and reasonable chief minister would have met the Tamil Nadu chief minister to discuss the dire situation related to sharing Cauvery water during the current distress time. But, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is simply blaming the Central government and wants the Prime Minister to intervene in this matter, " Ravi said.

"Didn't CM Siddaramaiah find time to talk to CM Stalin and discuss ways to resolve the grave situation? Or is he afraid that DMK will walk out of the opposition alliance, INDIA if the Congress government in Karnataka takes a hard line on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu?" he questioned.