Cauvery row: AIADMK to protest against DMK govt in Delta dists on Oct 6

CHENNAI: Stepping up its campaign against the DMK government over the Cauvery Water row, leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced a protest in delta districts on October 6.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said they would stage the protest to condemn the DMK government for failing to get the due share of Cauvery Water from Karnataka for TN and failing to include Kuruvai crops by the DMK government that "betrayed" the farming community.

They would also strongly condemn the Karnataka government for not releasing water as per the order of the Supreme Court and demanding the TN government to disburse compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre of damaged crops, he further said.

Senior party leaders R Kamaraj, O S Manian, C Vijayabaskar, R B Udhayakumar, and S Semmalai would head the protest in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts respectively, Palaniswami said further.

He urged the party functionaries, including headquarter districts, district secretaries, MPs and MLAs, from the region to participate in the protest. He also gave clarion calls to the farmers and public to participate in the protest.

Taking a potshot on Chief Minister M K Stalin, Palaniswami said the CM boasted himself as "Deltakaran" (native of Tiruvarur) but the farmers were facing innumerable problems in his regime. He further slammed the CM for not exerting political pressure akin to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (over Delhi Service Act).