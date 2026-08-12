Cauvery restoration project under DPR stage: Minister Anand

Replying to AIADMK general secretary and Edappadi MLA K Palaniswami, Anand said a project report was being prepared to implement the initiative in two phases over 136 km across 12 districts.

The detailed project report for the first phase has been prepared and forwarded to the Environment Department for technical approval, he said.

The National River Conservation Directorate has approved Rs 934 crore for the project, with the Centre and State contributing 60:40. The Centre's share is Rs 560.58 crore, while the State's is Rs 373.72 crore.