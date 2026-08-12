Cauvery restoration project under DPR stage: Minister Anand

CHENNAI: The State government is considering implementing the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project to rejuvenate the river and its tributaries and protect them from pollution, Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand said in the Assembly on Tuesday.
Replying to AIADMK general secretary and Edappadi MLA K Palaniswami, Anand said a project report was being prepared to implement the initiative in two phases over 136 km across 12 districts.
The detailed project report for the first phase has been prepared and forwarded to the Environment Department for technical approval, he said.
The National River Conservation Directorate has approved Rs 934 crore for the project, with the Centre and State contributing 60:40. The Centre's share is Rs 560.58 crore, while the State's is Rs 373.72 crore.
The State will also bear Rs 377.98 crore towards operation and maintenance for 15 years, taking the overall estimated cost to Rs 1,312.28 crore.
"The proposal is under the government's consideration. The DPR for the second phase is also being prepared," Anand said.
He added that the government would consult officials from the relevant departments and technical experts before making a final decision on whether to implement the project.