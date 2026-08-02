Cauvery parched; pipelines to aid people in Aadi Perukku holy dip

TIRUCHY: With Aadi Perukku approaching (August 3), the public is sceptical whether the Cauvery will flow till the tail end as the river in Tiruchy still appears dry. The civic administration has made a temporary arrangement for a shower in order to complete the holy dip ritual during the auspicious day.
With the Mettur level standing at just 73.82 feet on Saturday, the outflow was 1003 cusecs while the inflow was just 53 cusecs, with the public losing hope over the release of water into the Cauvery.
The people living along the banks of the Cauvery in the Delta region are dejected as they are left with no other choice but ot depend on bore wells to complete their rituals, which include the holy dip in the Cauvery on the occasion of the Aadi Perukku event on Monday (Aug 3).
Despite efforts by the Public Works Department officials, the groundwater level along the Cauvery has drained swiftly owing to severe drought conditions. As there is not enough water to suffice the drinking water demands, the possibility of ensuring water is available for Aadi Perukku has turned out to be a questionable one.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Tiruchy City Corporation commenced a makeshift shower pipeline arrangement at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat, which is the major spot for the event where several thousands of people take part in rituals and the subsequent holy dip. “This arrangement has been made for Aadi Perukku as the chances of the Cauvery river flowing are almost nil," a senior official from the City Corporation said.
However, on Saturday, the public, upon noticing the arrangements, started taking baths through the pipeline that draws water from the bore wells from the river bed.