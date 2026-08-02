Cauvery parched; pipelines to aid people in Aadi Perukku holy dip

Despite efforts by the Public Works Department officials, the groundwater level along the Cauvery has drained swiftly owing to severe drought conditions. As there is not enough water to suffice the drinking water demands, the possibility of ensuring water is available for Aadi Perukku has turned out to be a questionable one.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Tiruchy City Corporation commenced a makeshift shower pipeline arrangement at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat, which is the major spot for the event where several thousands of people take part in rituals and the subsequent holy dip. “This arrangement has been made for Aadi Perukku as the chances of the Cauvery river flowing are almost nil," a senior official from the City Corporation said.

However, on Saturday, the public, upon noticing the arrangements, started taking baths through the pipeline that draws water from the bore wells from the river bed.