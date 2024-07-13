Cauvery issue: Thirumavalavan urges political parties in TN to set aside their difference to take unanimous stand

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan urged the political parties in the state to set aside their differences to come together on the issue of the Cauvery water like Karnataka parties.

Urging the Karnataka government not to act with narrow political motives in the Cauvery water issue, he demanded immediate release of one TMC water a day till July 31 as per the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee's directive.

"In Karnataka, both the ruling and the opposition parties take the same stand regarding the Cauvery issue. But politics is done in Tamil Nadu even on this issue. On behalf of the VCK, we appeal to all parties to change this situation and take a unanimous stand on the Cauvery issue in Tamil Nadu like Karnataka, " he said in a statement.

He noted that the Karnataka government has decided to approach the Cauvery Water Management Authority and has convened an all-party and farmers' associations meeting on July 14.

Despite the Kabini Dam being filled up to its full capacity, the Karnataka government's refusal to supply water to Tamil Nadu is shocking, he said, urging the chief minister to convene an all-party and farmers association meeting to decide on the next course of action.