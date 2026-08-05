Cauvery issue: Shed your stubbornness, convene all party meet, Thirumavalavan tells CM Vijay

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirumavalavan said that the Finance Minister N Marie Wilson carrying a rosary along with the budget documents before presenting was not debatable as the Constitution law allows everyone’s beliefs despite it recommends secularism.

“Though Periyar criticised encouraging the religious sentiments, Dr Ambedkar was firm to ensure diversified beliefs should be needed in the constitution,” he added.

The veteran leader explained that though Bengaluru could get required drinking water from KSR, the Karnataka government was firm on constructing Mekedatu dam and that the politicians from Karnataka were united on this issue. “In the same way, political parties in Tamil Nadu should stand together for Cauvery rights. The Chief Minister should convene an all-party meeting shedding his stubbornness and hear what the leaders from all the political parties convey and fight together for the Cauvery rights,” Thiruma said.

Speaking to reporters in Ariyalur, Thirumavalavan

Welcoming the State Budget for allocating more funds for the social justice department, Thirumavalavan also lauded the increase of Rs 5 lakh for the Kalaingar Kanavu Thittam renamed as Vettri Veedu Thittam based on the request from VCK. He also appreciated the Chief Minister for allowing the social justice department to act independently and spend the entire fund for the welfare schemes.