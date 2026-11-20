The counsel for the Tamil Nadu government had contended that Karnataka be directed to release the shortfall on a pro-rata basis, else crops in the state would be affected this year.

He said they cannot wait for another year as farmers in Tamil Nadu are facing a tough time and urged the court to at least make some interim arrangements.

In its plea filed through standing counsel B Karunakaran, the Tamil Nadu government said that, at a meeting held on September 24, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), based on the percentage of deficit, found that the flow realised at Billigundulu should have been 52.935 TMC and that there is a shortfall in the realisation of flows.

"In spite of noting the said deficit, the CWRC did not take any decision with regard to directing Karnataka to make good the shortfall and proceeded to reduce the flows from 6,000 cusecs to 4,000 cusecs. The CWRC directed Karnataka to ensure releases from its reservoirs so that 4,000 cusecs are received at Billigundulu in the next 15 days (effective September 24)," it said.

Giving the data of water release, the Tamil Nadu government said that even then, Karnataka did not adhere to the CWRC's directions and failed to ensure 4,000 cusecs every day.

It pointed out that Tamil Nadu's share in this distress year has to be decided on a pro-rata basis, but the CWMA, even after eight years since its constitution, has failed to formulate the distress formula -- a formula to share water during distress years, without any ambiguity or unfair treatment to a particular state.

It said the water directed to be released by the CWMA -- 4,000 cusecs at Billigundulu for 15 days starting September 24 and 3,000 cusecs from October 9 -- is grossly inadequate and does not redress the substantial backlog already accumulated.