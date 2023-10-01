Caught in a scam, 26-year-old finance agent dies by suicide in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman, wife of a police constable, died by suicide in her house in Kancheepuram on Friday. The deceased was Tharani (26) of Thirukalimedu in Kancheepuram.

Her husband Giriraj works as a traffic police constable in Guduvanchery. Police said Tharani was an agent of the IFS financial services many had invested in it.

Last year, the private firm was caught in a scam and the case is pending in the court. Meanwhile, investors, who did not get any interest or the money, started to ask Tharani and she was dejected for the past few weeks.

On Friday, when Tharani was alone in the house, she ended her life. Kancheepuram Thaluk police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Kancheepuram GH.

The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.