Caste name of village unchanged: State SC/ST panel seeks report from EC after Srivilliputhur residents boycott voting

In a letter to Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer of TN, on Monday, the commission sought a report on the action taken against officials who failed to perform their duty.

The chairperson of the SC/ST commission, Imayam alias V Annamalai pointed out the GO issued in October 2025 by the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) to remove/rename caste-based names. The GO mentioned that caste-based names should be renamed/removed from residential areas, streets, roads, waterbodies, revenue villages and other areas in all panchayats, local government bodies and revenue administration, town panchayats, municipalities and corporations.