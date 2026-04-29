Caste name of village unchanged: State SC/ST panel seeks report from EC after Srivilliputhur residents boycott voting

CHENNAI: Taking a strong stance against officials for not changing a caste-based area name, ‘Paracheri’ in Srivilliputhur, which forced residents to boycott assembly elections on April 23, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (TNSCSCST) has sought an action report from the State Election Commission.
In a letter to Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer of TN, on Monday, the commission sought a report on the action taken against officials who failed to perform their duty.
The chairperson of the SC/ST commission, Imayam alias V Annamalai pointed out the GO issued in October 2025 by the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) to remove/rename caste-based names. The GO mentioned that caste-based names should be renamed/removed from residential areas, streets, roads, waterbodies, revenue villages and other areas in all panchayats, local government bodies and revenue administration, town panchayats, municipalities and corporations.
“Despite the GO, the name ‘Paracheri’ of North Achamthavilthaan village (Ward 12) in Srivilliputhur taluk, Virudhunagar, was not removed. This primarily had promoted the resident to boycott elections,” the letter read.
Additionally, Imayam, speaking to DT Next, calls this depriving the citizens of their constitutional rights. “Had the officials promptly renamed the village, residents could have exercised their constitutional duty. Hence, as the issue is of concern, we have asked the Election Commission to submit a detailed action taken report on the concerned officials within a week,” he added.