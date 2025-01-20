Caste discrimination charge against Chennai govt school teachers false, alleges association

CHENNAI: Members of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Physical Directors Association have alleged that the two Chennai government school teachers were falsely accused of caste discrimination towards an oppressed community student.

Additionally, they have also urged for stern action against the management of the school.

In a letter, the association members alleged that the school’s management has deliberately instigated parents and caused friction among teachers and between teachers and parents of the Pathippaga Chemmal K Ganapathy Government Higher Secondary School located in Kodambakkam.

The incident came to light in late November after a class 10 student of the school alleged in a video that the teachers had been targeting him since they discovered that he belonged to Scheduled Community (SC).

After this allegation came to light, the officials of the School Education Department, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) held a series of inquiries with all the teachers.

The Chennai deputy collector too held an inquiry in the school, as per sources within the department.

Speaking to DT Next, Devi Selvam, the state president of the Physical Education and Physical Directors Association said, “We urge the department to initiate necessary action against the management. Among the 58 teachers, more than 45 teachers have claimed that the management has intentionally trapped the two teachers.”