Caste discrimination: 3 govt college faculty members transferred

CHENNAI: Three professors from the Government Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu were transferred on the charges of alleged spreading of violence among the students in the name of caste.

Accordingly, Ravi Maisin, Department of Botany working at Ambedkar Government Arts College, Vysarapdi, Chennai on deputation from Annamalai University, K Krishnan, from Department of Economics from Raja Doraisingam Government Arts College from Sivaganga and Saravana Kumar from Geography Department in Government Arts College in Kumbakonam were transferred to a college in Gudalur in Nilgiris district as punishment.

The said teachers were alleged to have been involved in departmental politics, targetting fellow faculty members on the basis of caste by generating the support of students.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education move came against the backdrop of several complaints from students and principals that certain professors have allegedly created WhatsApp groups with the students for caste discrimination.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that the principals of the particular colleges have investigated the issue and sent the reports to the high-level authorities.

In addition, the directorate has also issued a circular to all its affiliated colleges across the State that strict action will be taken against the teachers or professors, who were indulged in instigating the students in the name of caste or religion inside the campus of the institution.

A senior official said ther said that the management of colleges were also instructed to monitor and ensure that such caste or religious violence should not occur.