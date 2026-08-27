Caste census conspiracy to wreck quota: CVe Shanmugam

Participating in the debate on the demands for grants for the Social Justice, Backward Classes, Most Backwards Classes and Minorities Welfare departments in the Assembly, Shanmugam said a major effort was under way against reservation and questioned the manner in which the proposed census would collect caste details.

"The Centre has said that around 40 questions will be asked in the caste census and that people themselves should state their caste. This could multiply the number of castes several times. This is a planned conspiracy," he alleged.