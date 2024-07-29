Caste census by Government of India high on our agenda, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating that conduct of caste census by the union government was high on their agenda, Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed credit with 'pride' for the third anniversary of the historic apex court verdict upholding 27% reservation for OBCs in medical seats surrendered by the state for All India Quota.

"My heart is brimming with pride to share that, over the last three academic years, 15,066 Medical and Dental seats have been secured for OBC students due to the uncompromising legal fight carried out by the DMK, " Stalin said, in a message posted on his 'X' page.

"In addition, @aifsoj has played a pivotal role in highlighting the importance of this significant achievement and has fostered many productive discussions on#OBCreservations across India, " Stalin added, before reiterating, "Although we have many items on our agenda, our immediate task is to ensure that a#CasteCensus is conducted by the Union Government to identify the proportion of backward communities and secure our rightful share to establish#SocialJustice. Let us work together to achieve this."

Stalin posted the message in response to the 'X' message of his party MP P Wilson who said, "Due to continuous Legal fight undertaken by @mkstalin through me in High Court and Supreme Court, fearing for contempt proceedings and due to order dated 19.7.2021 of Madras High Court staying the NEET EXAMS, on 29.7.2021 the Union Government in the Contempt Petition filed by#DMK party, with great hesitation accepted to grant 27% OBC reservations every year in the All India Quota."

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai claimed on 'X' that the DMK filed a writ in the Madras High Court in 2020, knowing very well that a pending case on this matter is being heard in the Supreme Court.

All India Quota for medical admission was introduced in 1986, not in the last decade. It did not have a reservation earmarked for OBC while it was introduced.

In 2008-09, the then UPA govt allowed OBC reservation in the Central educational institutions but denied OBC reservation for All India Quota in medical admissions. DMK was in alliance with Congress and the subsequent year, they introduced the NEET examination together."