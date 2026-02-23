Caste bias in Tamil Nadu varsities rampant: Experts at Vemula-based event

In a tribute to Rohit Vemula, a research scholar driven to suicide at the University of Hyderabad in 2016, a city-based social outfit ‘Minds of Dalit’ held a panel discussion on the plight of marginalised students in higher education institutions across India.

The panel discussion with a slew of stakeholders sparked one of the significant debates – ‘treatment/oppression of marginalised students’ – prevailing openly across central and state universities, including Tamil Nadu. The panel saw participation of researchers, media persons, scholars, students, social activists, and advocates from Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai.