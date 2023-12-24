Caste-based discrimination deeply rooted in TN schools, finds survey

CHENNAI: The three-month survey conducted by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) across various districts of the State has found a deep prevalence of caste-based discrimination among school students, including Chennai.

TNUEF trained 250 volunteers to survey on cases of caste-based discrimination in schools. For this, in 36 districts as many as 644 students were surveyed in 441 schools, starting June this year.

Out of the overall schools, 321 are government schools, 58 are government-aided schools and 62 are private schools. Out of 644 students, 152 students are studying in classes 6 to 8, 219 students in classes 9 and 10 and 273 students in classes 11 and 12.

The survey details released by TNUEF further revealed that the survey included 333 males and 311 females. And in Caste-wise the numbers are; SC 438, SC (A) 68, MBC 46, BC 41, ST 19.

Additionally, 532 are Hindu, 22 are Christian and 9 are Muslim . Interestingly, the survey added that 70 percent of students belong to landless families, 30 percent do not own a house and about 50 percent live in shanty houses and huts.

Speaking to DT NEXT, T Chellakannu, State president, TNUEF said, "With deep caution and meticulously, we prepared 78 questions and asked the students to answer them in an interactive manner".

Out of the surveyed schools, 15 schools were found engaging Dalit students to clean toilets in school. The highest number is four schools in Ramanathapuram, two in Cuddalore and two in Salem.

Interestingly, one school in South Chennai was also found engaging a Dalit student to clean the toilets.

Additionally, 23 schools were found, where students exhibited caste ideologies to one another. The highest number of schools doing so were found in; Ramanathapuram – four, Tirunelveli – three, North Chennai, South Chennai and Tiruppur, each – two.

Further, four cases of segregating students while eating lunch were found each in Cuddalore, Tiruvanamalai, Dindigul and Dharmapuri.

Subsequently, three cases were found where caste-based animosity prevailed among teachers, South Chennai – one and Tiruvanamalai – two.

"As far as Chennai is concerned, we surveyed the districts as North, South and Central Chennai. Through the survey it was found that the prevalence of such discrimination is deeply-rooted in urban regions and rural, " noted Chellakannu.

Some of the suggestions made by TNUEF; need for a separate structure for social justice under the education department, the need for education on caste discrimination should be created among students, teachers, office staff and parents and need for counselling the victims.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the State government formed a one-man committee headed by Justice K Chandru to submit a report to address caste discrimination in TN schools.