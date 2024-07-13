Cash worth Rs 2.90 lakh found at Hosur RTO check post, DVAC slaps bribery charges

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Friday seized Rs 2.90 lakh of unaccounted money following a raid at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) check post in Hosur in Krishnagiri.

Acting on a tip-off, a DVAC team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vadivel carried out a search in the check post around 6 am.

“Cops seized a total of Rs 2.90 lakh of unaccounted money hidden in the check post, in the raid, which stretched for more than three hours. Following an inquiry with staff and officials on duty, the unaccounted cash was seized. Departmental action will be initiated against the staff on charges of taking bribes,” said a police official.

It is mandatory for vehicles bound to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from Tamil Nadu through Hosur and vehicles coming into Tamil Nadu from neighbouring states to get a permit from this check post, which police suspect might have led to the collection of bribes.