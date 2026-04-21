Cash seized from AIADMK alliance candidate’s associate in Pallavaram; Opposition protests

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Pallavaram on Wednesday evening after election flying squad officials seized bundles of cash from a private lodge on Masjid Street, near the Pallavaram market area. The cash was allegedly meant for distribution by Venkatesan, the IJK candidate contesting from the Pallavaram assembly constituency under the AIADMK alliance.
The seizure took place just hours after the campaign period for the upcoming assembly election (scheduled for day after tomorrow) came to an end at 6 PM. Acting on a tip-off, flying squad officials raided the lodge, conducted inquiries, and reportedly confiscated several bundles of cash.
Soon after news of the seizure spread, a large crowd of workers from the DMK, TVK (Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam), and Naam Tamilar Katchi gathered outside the lodge. When the election officials emerged with police protection, the opposition cadres surrounded the premises and demanded to know the exact amount of cash seized and the identity of its owner.
“Tell us how much money was seized and who it belongs to, or we will not leave,” the protesters shouted.
Election officials, however, refused to disclose the details on the spot. “We are not obliged to tell you. We will formally report the matter to our higher authorities,” an official was quoted as saying. Police personnel added that the counting of the seized cash was still underway and that the total amount would be known only after completion.
As the standoff escalated, a scuffle broke out between police and party workers. Opposition cadres then sat down on the road, raising slogans and staging a road blockade protest. The situation in the Pallavaram market area remains tense.
The AIADMK alliance candidate, Venkatesan, has not yet issued a statement on the matter.