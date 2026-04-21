Cash seized from AIADMK alliance candidate’s associate in Pallavaram; Opposition protests

“Tell us how much money was seized and who it belongs to, or we will not leave,” the protesters shouted.

Election officials, however, refused to disclose the details on the spot. “We are not obliged to tell you. We will formally report the matter to our higher authorities,” an official was quoted as saying. Police personnel added that the counting of the seized cash was still underway and that the total amount would be known only after completion.

As the standoff escalated, a scuffle broke out between police and party workers. Opposition cadres then sat down on the road, raising slogans and staging a road blockade protest. The situation in the Pallavaram market area remains tense.

The AIADMK alliance candidate, Venkatesan, has not yet issued a statement on the matter.