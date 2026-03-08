Cash, gas and gold: Vijay unveils TVK’s poll teaser

CHENNAI: Offering the first glimpse of his party's Assembly election manifesto, actor and TVK president Vijay on Saturday unveiled 12 welfare promises, including Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to all women heads up to 60 years and one sovereign gold along with a silk saree as marriage assistance.
The announcements, which were made while addressing a Women's Day gathering of party functionaries in Mahabalipuram, came amid the political buzz surrounding the festering personal issues that he is facing, including a divorce case filed by his wife Sangeetha.
During his speech, Vijay rolled out a set of women-centric schemes that place financial assistance, safety measures, and welfare support at the core of TVK's electoral pitch ahead of its debut electoral battle.
In a characteristically dramatic manner that has come to define his speeches, Vijay termed women as ones who “live like lionesses in our hearts" while presenting the promises.
The key announcement was the ‘Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam’, under which Rs 2,500 per month would be provided to women heads of households up to the age of 60, with an exception for families of State and central government employees.
Under the ‘Annapoorani Super Six Thittam’, each household would receive six LPG cylinders free every year, while the ‘Annan Seer Thittam’ promises eight grams of gold and a silk saree for women beneficiaries at the time of marriage.
In the education sector, Vijay proposed the ‘Kamarajar Kalvi Urudhi Thittam’, which would provide Rs 15,000 annually to mothers or guardians to ensure that students from Classes 1 to 12 do not drop out of school.
The ‘Vettri Payanam Thittam’ that offers free travel for women on all government buses, and the creation of a separate department for women, children and senior citizens, which would function under his direct supervision, were among other promises.
To strengthen women's safety, the TVK leader proposed the ‘Rani Velu Nachiyar Padai’, a network of 500 women-led surveillance teams equipped with body cameras, along with Anjalai Ammal Adhiviraivu Pengal Needhimandrangal (Mahila courts) to fast-track cases involving crimes against women.
The party also announced ‘Zero Dark Spots’ safety infrastructure, including panic buttons and surveillance systems in public transport, free sanitary pads through ration shops, schools and colleges, the ‘Singa Pengal Membaattu Thittam’ offering up to Rs 5 lakh support for women-led self-help groups transitioning into MSMEs, and the ‘Thaaimaman Thanga Modhiram Thittam’, which promises a gold ring and a welcome kit for every newborn in Tamil Nadu.
During his speech, Vijay briefly addressed concerns among supporters about his personal life.
"Recently, many issues have been circulating. I can see that some of you are worried. Please don’t be upset about it, I will handle it. Let us focus on the people's problems," he said.