Cash, gas and gold: Vijay unveils TVK’s poll teaser

The announcements, which were made while addressing a Women's Day gathering of party functionaries in Mahabalipuram, came amid the political buzz surrounding the festering personal issues that he is facing, including a divorce case filed by his wife Sangeetha.

During his speech, Vijay rolled out a set of women-centric schemes that place financial assistance, safety measures, and welfare support at the core of TVK's electoral pitch ahead of its debut electoral battle.

In a characteristically dramatic manner that has come to define his speeches, Vijay termed women as ones who “live like lionesses in our hearts" while presenting the promises.

The key announcement was the ‘Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam’, under which Rs 2,500 per month would be provided to women heads of households up to the age of 60, with an exception for families of State and central government employees.