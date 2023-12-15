Cash for jobs scam: No new sanction to probe Min, says CCB

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has submitted before the special court for MP/MLAs in Chennai that no sanction has been granted to further prosecute jailed minister V Senthilbalaji as per the supplementary final report against the DMK leader in the cash for jobs scam case.

The case was listed before Special Court Judge G Jayavel. The CCB submitted that no sanction has been granted to prosecute others connected to the case based on the supplementary report.

After the submission and hearing the counsel, the judge posted the matter to January 3 for further hearings.

The investigation agency filed the chargesheet after investigating the charges that Senthilbalaji promised government jobs in the transport department in exchange of cash as a bribe between 2014 and 2015 when he was the transport minister in the then AIADMK government. The investigation agency also sought for further prosecution in connection with the case.

In 2015, more than 20 aggrieved persons lodged a complaint in Crime Branch police against Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar that after receiving money they were not provided any appointment in the transport department as promised.

However, the Madras High Court discharged Senthilbalaji and others from the case. Subsequently, the Apex court set aside the High Court order and directed the Central Crime Branch to investigate the case and file a final report. CCB had filed a response based on SC order.