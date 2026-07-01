Cash for jobs: Former minister S S Sivasankar appears before Chennai Police

CHENNAI: Former transport minister and DMK MLA, S S Sivasankar on Wednesday appeared before the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in response to the summons issued to him to appear before authorities on July 1, for enquiry in connection with a case in which a retired police official was cheated of Rs 23 lakh on the promise of a job for his family member in the transport department.
Last week, a police team arrested L Ilanchezhiyan (59) of Ariyalur based on the complaint. Ilanchezhiyan had claimed that he had close ties with the former transport minister and allegedly collected money.
After news reports claimed that the former minister's assistant was arrested, the MLA took to social media and stated that he has no ties with the person arrested by the police and that he has no assistant in the name of Ilanchezhiyan.
Police had also seized two ID cards from him in which he falsely claimed to be a District Education Officer.
The complainant, a retired special sub-inspector (SSI), S Srinivasan (65), a resident of MGR. Nagar, Chennai, alleged that Ilanchezhiyan took Rs 23 lakh in multiple installments between 2023 and 2025, assuring Srinivasan that he would secure an Assistant Engineer job in MTC for his son.
The accused neither arranged the job nor returned the money after which the complainant approached the police.