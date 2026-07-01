Cash for jobs: Former minister S S Sivasankar appears before Chennai Police

Last week, a police team arrested L Ilanchezhiyan (59) of Ariyalur based on the complaint. Ilanchezhiyan had claimed that he had close ties with the former transport minister and allegedly collected money.

After news reports claimed that the former minister's assistant was arrested, the MLA took to social media and stated that he has no ties with the person arrested by the police and that he has no assistant in the name of Ilanchezhiyan.