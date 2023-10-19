Cash-for-job scam: Plea seeks marks of selected candidates

CHENNAI: Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court has directed the registry to place the petitions filed against the appointments in the State Transport department in 2014, when the jailed minister V Senthilbalaji held the ministry during the AIADMK regime, to the concerned court hall.

Petitioners Dharmaraj and Govindarasu moved the High Court seeking to release the marks secured by the candidates, who were selected to various posts in the transport department in 2014.

The petitioners contended that in 2014, the transport department issued a notification to fill up the vacant posts including 764 posts for drivers, 610 posts for conductors, and 40 posts for assistant engineers.

Even after securing good marks during the interviews, their marks were suppressed and denied jobs, the petitioners said. It was also submitted that the department has given job orders to the candidates, who have secured lesser marks by accepting bribes.

The government pleader Muthukumar contended that the case cannot be heard before the MP/MLAs court and it should be placed before the designated court.