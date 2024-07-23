Cases related to MPs, MLAs assigned to certain judges only: TN advocates body

CHENNAI: An advocate's association alleged that cases related to MPs/ MLAs are assigned to particular judges only and urged the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to take appropriate steps to address this concern.

The Tamil Nadu Progressive Advocate's Association wrote a letter to the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice D Krishnakumar stating that in the last year, cases involving MPs/MLAs were handled only by Justice G Jayachandran and Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

Calling it a 'biased' move, they said that this kind of roster allotment raises questions on the functioning of the judiciary. "If the cases related to MPs/MLAs are posted only before the two judges, it does not augur well for the image of the majestic judiciary," the letter read.

The advocate's association requested the acting Chief Justice to take cognizance of the matter and initiate appropriate steps to secure the independence of the judiciary.