Cases of fever, influenza increase, health experts emphasize on staying cautious

CHENNAI: With several construction works, developmental projects and increasing pollution, the risk of pulmonary issues and respiratory problems are worsening. Various cases of fever and influenza like illnesses are increasing at the city hospitals, which is why the health experts are emphasizing on staying cautious against environmental factors to prevent the same. The areas with higher concentrations of certain air pollutants are also seeing a surge in cases of respiratory infections, especially among children.

Children are more sensitive to adverse effects of pollutants and viral infections than adults, and studies have shown links between air pollution and a greater risk of upper and lower respiratory infections.

Dr V Vilvanathan, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Medicine, Sri Ramachandra Research Centre says, “Poor air quality can greatly affect someone’s health and I have seen an approximate 12 percent rise in patients, affected by smog and air pollution in Chennai. Many people especially, under 5 children are experiencing symptoms like breathlessness and cough – and there’s been a roughly eight percent increase in reported cases of influenza-like illnesses over the last six months. Doctors say that polluted air can not only worsen the people with Asthma and COPD but also make someone feel worse when they have the flu.

Pollutants such as gases from vehicles, pollution from burning fuels like coal and oil, construction activities and more – can harm respiratory systems and irritate airways. Poor air quality may even make people with conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease more likely to develop viral infections like the flu. It can also cause symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, and chest pain.

Senior consultant pediatrician Dr Mohan Kumar says that the bacteria and viruses are already present in the environment and air pollution is worsening in the urban areas with several construction works and projects, an increase in the vehicular pollution and other expansion projects. With multiple factors contributing to these issues, past three months we have seen an increase in the sale of inhalers for people with Asthma.

Dr Jejoe Karankumar, Medical Affairs Director, Abbott India says that its important to raise awareness about the steps people can take to protect themselves against infections like flu, especially at a time when its cases are rising. Preventive care is important, and it’s vital for more people, especially those at risk, to get their yearly flu vaccination for greater protection.”

Doctors also emphasize on masking up when outdoors or staying indoors when air pollution is high, adopting good hygiene practices like washing one’s face and hands after being outside, and by getting the flu vaccine yearly to avoid infection.