Cases booked against two quacks in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Two persons were booked in Ariyalur on Saturday for practising allopathic medicine without a valid medical degree or registration.
Based on complaints that quacks have been treating people at two medical shops in Varadarajanpettai near Andimadam in Ariyalur, the Joint Director (rural health) for Ariyalur and Perambalur, Madhiyazhagan, conducted a surprise inspection at the shops.
The team found that Kanagasabai, with a Class 10 education, was treating people, while Prakash, who had completed a lab technician course, was treating people after blood analysis.
Subsequently, the officials seized syringes and medical equipment and sealed the shops. The Andimadam police registered a case and are searching for them.