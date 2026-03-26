Cases against TTV Dhinakaran quashed following compromise

During the 2021 election campaign, a complaint was lodged by advocate Babu Murugavel, alleging that Dhinakaran had made defamatory remarks against the former Chief Minister and the former Law Minister. Acting on the complaint, the Villupuram Taluk Police registered a case against Dhinakaran.



Dhinakaran subsequently filed two quash petitions before the Madras High Court seeking to quash the proceedings.



When the petitions came up for hearing, it was submitted that the parties had arrived at a compromise. The Court had consequently directed the personal appearance of Dhinakaran and the complainants.



The matter came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira. Dhinakaran and the complainants, Muniyasamy and Babu Murugavel, appeared before the Court and confirmed that the disputes had been amicably resolved.



Recording the compromise, the Court allowed the petitions and quashed both criminal proceedings against Dhinakaran. However, in respect of the case relating to vandalism of banners, the Court directed Dhinakaran to pay a sum of Rs 50,000 as costs to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority.