Cases against TTV Dhinakaran quashed following compromise

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed two criminal cases registered against TTV Dhinakaran, general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), following an amicable settlement between the parties.
One of the cases relates to an incident during the Pasumpon Thevar Jayanthi celebrations held in 2018 at Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram district. In connection with the event, more than 200 flex banners and nearly 1,000 party flags had been erected by the Ramanathapuram district unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to welcome the then Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Ministers.
Based on a complaint lodged by Ramanathapuram district AIADMK Secretary Muniyasamy alleging that party banners and flags were damaged at the instigation of Dhinakaran by members of the AMMK, the Kamuthi Police had registered a case against Dhinakaran and others. The case is presently pending before the Kamuthi Judicial Magistrate Court.
During the 2021 election campaign, a complaint was lodged by advocate Babu Murugavel, alleging that Dhinakaran had made defamatory remarks against the former Chief Minister and the former Law Minister. Acting on the complaint, the Villupuram Taluk Police registered a case against Dhinakaran.
Dhinakaran subsequently filed two quash petitions before the Madras High Court seeking to quash the proceedings.
When the petitions came up for hearing, it was submitted that the parties had arrived at a compromise. The Court had consequently directed the personal appearance of Dhinakaran and the complainants.
The matter came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira. Dhinakaran and the complainants, Muniyasamy and Babu Murugavel, appeared before the Court and confirmed that the disputes had been amicably resolved.
Recording the compromise, the Court allowed the petitions and quashed both criminal proceedings against Dhinakaran. However, in respect of the case relating to vandalism of banners, the Court directed Dhinakaran to pay a sum of Rs 50,000 as costs to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority.