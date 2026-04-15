Case registered against Sundar C for entering Madurai church with party symbol

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against filmmaker-actor Sundar C for allegedly having entered a church in the Ellis Nagar area of Madurai carrying the AIADMK's ‘two leaves’ symbol.
The Madurai Central candidate of the NDA had visited the church, seeking support from the people gathered there, and also participated in the prayers, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
According to the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Assembly elections, candidates are only allowed to seek votes outside of places of worship. By visiting the church for his campaign, Sundar C has violated the rule, said a lawyer associated with the DMK. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against the filmmaker at the SS Colony police station.
In the Madurai Central constituency, Sundar C is contesting from a Puthiya Needhi Katchi ticket. He is up against Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) of the DMK.