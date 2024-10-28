Case registered against six college students for ragging junior near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A case have been registered against six private college students for ragging a first-year student near Sriperumbudur.

The victim was identified as Vishnu Sairam (18), a first-year ECE student from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, studying in Saveetha Engineering College in Kancheepuram.

The case was filed by the victim's father, who accused the six senior students of locking his son in a room, beating him, and attempting to force him to consume drugs.

The Sriperumbudur Police have registered a case against six students.

Investigations reveal that the suspects are currently absconding.