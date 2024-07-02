Case registered against absconding ex-minister MR Vijayabhaskar in Rs 100 crore land grab case

CHENNAI: Vangal Police have registered a case against three persons including former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar in connection with a Rs 100 crore land grab case. The politician is said to have fled to North India fearing arrest.

The chief complainant Prakash, a businessman from Karur, had lodged a complaint on May 11 and named the ex-minister in it claiming that he along with several others had encroached and grabbed a property spanning over 22 acres of land worth Rs 100 crore using counterfeit documents. Similarly, Mohamed Abdul Kader, a sub-registrar of Melakarur, had also lodged a complaint of fraudulent property registration using fake documents in relation to Prakash's petition and claimed that he was receiving threats in connection with it.

The Karur Town Police then registered a case this month against the seven persons under 8 different sections and initiated an investigation.

Following this, the ex-state transport minister had applied for anticipatory bail on June 12 which the Karur District Principal Sessions Court rejected on June 25.

In the latest development, Vangal Police have registered a case against Vijayabhaskar and two others under six sections in connection with the same matter.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the politician has fled to north India, prompting the CB-CID to intensify its search.