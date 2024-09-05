Case over Shobha Karandlaje's remarks on Tamils quashed as State accepts apology

CHENNAI: Because the Tamil Nadu government accepted the apology tendered by the Union minister (MOS) Shobha Karandlaje, the Madras High Court (HC) quashed the criminal complaint lodged against her for the objectionable remarks made against Tamils.

Justice G Jayachandran allowed the petition moved by the Union minister seeking to quash the criminal case filed against Shobha for her objectionable remarks against people of Tamil Nadu by connecting them with the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast at Bengaluru.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that the State took a policy decision not to proceed with the criminal case as the Union minister filed an affidavit tendering apology.

Shobha filed an affidavit before the HC expressing regret for her remarks on September 3. Shobha stated that she has the highest respect and regard for the history, rich culture, and tradition of Tamil Nadu and its people and she doesn't have any intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.