Case files of TNPSC malpractices transferred to CBI, says CBCID in HC

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch CID (CBCID) has submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that the case diary files and connected documents of the alleged malpractices in the examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) are transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After the submission, the first division bench of the MHC comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to hand over the investigation of all recruitment malpractice from 2012 relating to TNPSC, Transport Corporation, and Directorate of Employment and Training to CBI.

A litigant NS Saravanan from Villupuram moved MHC to direct the CBCID to hand over the investigation of the malpractices in the examinations conducted by TNPSC.

In his affidavit, the litigant stated that there has been a modus operandi for the last 10 years indulging in malpractices and adopting fraudulent methods for getting selected in the competitive examinations conducted by the various agencies including TNPSC. It deprives competent persons of being selected for various government posts in the State resulting in rampant corruption. Therefore the litigant urged thorough investigation of the malpractices in Group 4 and Group 2 exams conducted by TNPSC.

Further, the litigant sought to hand over the investigation of the malpractices from CBCID to CBI and direct the CBI to investigate the case and take action in accordance with the law.

The deputy superintendent of CBCID metro wing, Chennai, D Purushothaman filed a status report before MHC stating that the case files and documents in respect of the malpractice in the TNPSC have been transferred to CBI. It was also submitted that the CBCID has not registered and investigated any cases regarding exams conducted in transport corporations and the directorate of employment and training.

After the submission, the bench disposed of the matter.