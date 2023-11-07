'Case filed as action taken against grabbers of temple properties'

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) has taken action against the land grabbers of temple properties and thus the Hindu Munnani has filed a case against me, Minister PK Sekar Babu submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC).

Justice Anita Sumanth heard quo warranto petitions against ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, P K Sekar Babu, and Member of Parliament (MP) A Raja.

Senior counsel P Wilson appeared for Udhayanidhi Stalin contended that the petition is suitable to dismiss as non-joinder of the necessary party.

The counsel submitted that the petitioner has not impleaded the necessary party, which is the secretary of assembly rather than the special secretary.

Senior counsel T V Ramanujam appeared for the petitioner contended that it is only a misdescription, it can be corrected and the court can implead the relevant party as suo motu.

The senior counsel N Jothi appeared for minister Sekar Babu contended that the bona fide of the petitioner is suspicious and the petition is tainted with malafide.

The counsel submitted that Sekar Babu is a devotee of lord Ayyappa and a proud Hindu, but not a believer of Sanatan Dharma. It was also contended that the Hindu religion has a vast philosophy, it can not be put in a small capsule called Sanatan Dharma. The counsel submitted that the Hindu religion and Sanatan Dharma cannot be put together as the petitioner claims.

Caste is created by Sanatan Dharma as it prescribes Varnashrama. As the Sanatan Dharma discriminates each other by caste it can be criticized and commented said the counsel. The petition is against the preamble of the constitution, Articles 14, 15, and 17 of the constitution, and sought to dismiss.

After the submission, the judge adjourned the matter to November 8 (Tuesday) as the counsel R Viduthalai for A Raja is yet to commence his contentions.