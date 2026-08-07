Case filed against activist Piyush Manush over Instagram post

According to the police, the complaint was lodged by Thangadurai, organiser of the BJP's Madurai West district unit seeking immediate legal action against the individual appearing in the video who has deliberately circulated highly inflammatory, misleading and allegedly false statements through social media with the apparent intention of creating hatred against the Government of India, misleading members of the public and disturbing public tranquility.

Further, the individual appears to have made statements regarding the protest at Jantar Mantar, alleging that the Delhi Police attacked the protestors with an intention to kill them.

The complaint also shared the Piyush Manush instagram link to the police. Based on the complaint, the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police registered a case against Piyush Manush under three sections on 4th August and conducted the investigation.