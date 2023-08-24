Case against Thiruma: Next hearing on Sept 26

CHENGALPATTU: VCK founder and MP Thirumavalavan arrived at the district sessions court in Chengalpattu on Wednesday to appear in a case that was filed in 2012.

In the case the complainant had claimed that the VCK chief and his associates caused damages to his land when they came to pay respects to those who lost their lives in a Panchali land recovery in Karanai village.

Following the land owner Deepan Chakravarthy, the Mamallapuram police filed a case against 13 people belonging to VCK including Thirumavalavan in the Chengalpattu judicial magistrate court.

While Thirumavalavan managed to secure bail, the case has been recently transferred to the district sessions court in Chengalpattu in which all the accused have been instructed to appear for a hearing.

Following this, Thirumavalavan and 13 others arrived at the sessions court where they were given copies of the case and the Judge set the next date of hearing as September 26.