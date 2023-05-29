Case against Pen Monument withdrawn

CHENNAI: Even as expert appraisal committee (EAC) of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended the government to accord CRZ clearance to construct Kalaignar Pen Monument in Bay of Bengal, a petitioner withdrew a case filed against the project in southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In an order, the NGT noted that the applicant B Ramkumar Adityan sent an email requesting the Tribunal permission to withdraw interlocutory applications citing that the prayer has become infructuous.



Following the request, the Tribunal has dismissed the application as withdrawn.



The Tribunal has decided to wait until judgement pronounced by the Supreme Court as a similar petition against the monument is likely to be listed on July 3 in the apex court.



Amid opposition from environmentalists against the monument, the EAC has accorded clearance for the project.



The 42-metre-tall pen monument is proposed to be constructed 360 metres from the shoreline with a bridge linking the monument and the beach at Rs 80 crore.



Earlier, the petitioner pointed out that the proposed site falls under CRZ-1A, CRZ-II and CRZ-IVA areas and said that the coast near the site is a sporadic nesting site for Olive Ridley turtles.

While recommending the project, the EAC has mandated no-objection from INS Adyar prior to the commencement of the construction, adherence to road connectivity and traffic management plan, crowd management plan to regulate the number of visitors.