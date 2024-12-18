Case against illegal disposal of medical waste in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Medical wastes were found dumped at a public place at Palavoor in Kodaganallur of Tirunelveli district on Tuesday. Environmental activists alleged that such vast amounts of medical waste were carried illegally from Kerala and dumped in Tirunelveli.

They sought action against the inappropriate disposal of medical waste.

The District Administration initiated action through the police. Palavoor police filed a case under Sections 271 and 272 of BNS and under the Environment Protection Act. The police are combing through CCTV footage as part of the investigation to punish the guilty.

Moreover, officials from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Rural Development inspected the site.