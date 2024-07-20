Case against Anbumani Ramadoss for stir against electricity tariff hike

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss under three sections for organising a protest condemning the recent power tariff hike, in Chennai on Friday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Led by Anbumani, several PMK cadres along with senior leaders like G K Mani and some MLAs staged a protest near the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore. The protesters raised slogans condemning the tariff hike and demanded that it be rolled back.

Following this, Egmore police registered a case against Anbumani under three different sections.

The police said that the demonstrators had allegedly registered their protest by breaking televisions and ceiling fans.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) had announced on Monday that power tariff charges in the state have been hiked by 4.83 percent for domestic, commercial, and industrial users. This was part of the measures to offset the mounting financial losses incurred over the years, the state-run discom Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) said.

According to the revised tariff, the increase for domestic consumers is between Rs 5 and Rs 40 for different categories.