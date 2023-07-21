'Carry out research work to introduce short-duration veggies'

CHENNAI: In a significant move, state minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam recently directed the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) to carry out research on an emergency basis to introduce short-duration and summer varieties of vegetables.



Following the sudden hike in prices of essential commodities such as tomatoes and shallots, the state minister directed the officials to initiate research work and technical strategies to create a consistent yield throughout the year.



"Due to the shortfall in the yield of tomatoes and shallots mainly in the months of June and July every year, we need to focus on scientific research. Focus on it and draft technical strategies to create a consistent yield throughout the year. Technical guidance on cultivars and vigorous grafts should be taken to the farmers in due course. TNAU will carry out research on an emergency basis to introduce short-duration and summer varieties of vegetables, " MRK Panneerselvam said in the meeting with officials.



"Develop necessary storage strategies and cold storage warehouses to store the products and sell them without damage, " he added.



Further, the minister directed the horticulture officials to identify varieties that can withstand high temperatures during the months of March, April and May and to inform the farmers to avoid shortages in the future.

C Samayamoorthy, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary and other officials participated in the meeting.

